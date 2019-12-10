International Music Chart: Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Leads

Post Malone’s Circles tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops two spots to number 3, while his next single Before You Go follows at number 4.

Lizzo’s Good as Hell sits at number 5, while Stormzy’s Own it featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Maroon 5’s Memories, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now sits at number 8.

Arizona Zervaz’s Roxanne debuts at number 9, while Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me leads the chart from behind.

