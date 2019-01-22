International Music Chart: Post Malone and Swa Lee’s “Sunflower” Leads

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower tops the International music chart this week, while Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho follows behind at number 2.

Halsey’s Without Me drops two spots to number 3, while Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus rises one spot to number 4.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next drops two spots to number 5, while Post Malone’s Wow rises two spots to number 6.

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott drops one spot to number 7, while Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger debuts at number 8.

Panic at the Disco’s High Hopes rises one spot to number 9, while Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille leads the chart from behind.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

