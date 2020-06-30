International Music Chart: Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine’s “Trollz” Leads

Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine’s Trollz tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Dababy’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me sits at number 3, while Lil Baby’s Bigger Picture debuts at number 4.

At number 5, we meet, Topic’s Breaking Me featuring A7S, while Meghan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyonce drops four spots to number 6.

Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love debuts at number 7, while The Weeknd’s Blind Lights rises drops six spots to number 8.

Simba’s Rover featuring DTG falls four spaces to number 9, while Doja Cat’s single, Say So, featuring Nicki Minaj leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DOJA CAT FT. NICKI MINAJ – SAY SO

9. SIMBA FT. DTG – ROVER

8. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

7. JASON DERULO X JAWSH 685 – SAVAGE LOVE (LAXED SIREN BEAT)

6. MEGHAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE REMIX

5. TOPIC FT. ATS – BREAKING ME

4. LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

3. LADY GAGA X ARIANA GRANDE – RAIN ON ME

2. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

1. 6IX9INE X NICKI MINAJ – TROLLZ

