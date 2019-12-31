International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Leads

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Ellie Goulding’s River.

We meet Brenda Lee’s Rockin Around the Christmas Tree at umber 3, while Pst Malone’s Circles drops to number 4.

Wham!’s Last Christmas debuts at number 5, while Arizona Zervaz’s Roxanne drops to number 6.

The Pogues’s Fairy Tale of New York debuts at number 7, while Lil Uzi Vert returns to the charts with Futsal Shuffle 2020.

At number 9 we meet Stormzy’s Own It featuring ED Sheeran, while Burl Ives’s A Holly Jolly Christmas leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. BURL IVES – A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

9. STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN X BURNA BOY – OWN IT

8. LIL UZI VERT – FUTSAL SHUFFLE 2020

7. THE POGUES FT. KIRSTY MACCOLL – FAIRY TALE OF NEW YORK

6. ARIZONA ZERVAZ – ROXANNE

5. WHAM! – LAST CHRISTMAS

4. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

3. BRENDA LEE – ROCKIN AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

2. ELLIE GOULDING – RIVER

1. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS