International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Leads

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Stormzy’s Own It featuring Ed Sheeran.

We meet Brenda Lee’s Rockin Around the Christmas Tree at number 3, while Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go rises to number 6.

At number 5, we meet Bobby Helm’s Jingle Bell Rock, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now sits at number 6.

Burl Ives’s A Holly Jolly Christmas rises three spots to number 7, while Arizona Zervaz’s Roxanne drops to number 8.

Post Malone’s Circles drops two spots to number 9, while Tones and I’s Dances Monkey leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TONES AND I – DANCE MONKEY

9. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

8. ARIZONA ZERVAZ – ROXANNE

7. BURL IVES – A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

6. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

5. BOBBY HELMS – JINGLE BELL ROCK

4. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

3. BRENDA LEE – ROCKIN AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

2. STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN X BURNA BOY – OWN IT

1. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS