International Music Chart: Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Returns to No. 1

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita rises two spots to number 3 this week, while Regard’s Ride It follows behind at number 4.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops to number 9, while Post Malone’s Circles follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, ED Sheeran’s South of the Border featuring Camilla Cabell and Cardi B, while Chris Brown’s No Guidance featuring Drake rises two spots to number 8.

Travis Scott’s Highest in the Room drops eight spots to number, while Lewis Capaldi’s Bruise leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LEWIS CAPALDI – BRUISE

9. TRAVIS SCOTT – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

8. CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

7. ED SHEERAN FT. CAMILLA CABELLO & CARDI B – SOUTH OF THE BORDER

6. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

4. REGARD – RIDE IT

3. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

2. TONES X I – DANCE MONKEY

1. LIZZO – TRUTH HURTS