International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower rises to number 2.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops to number 3, while Post Malone’s Wow drops to number 4.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy drops one spot to number 5, while Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings drops one spot to number 6.

Meduza’s Piece of Your Heart featuring Goodboys rises three spots to number 7, while Halsey’s Without Me rises one spot to number 8.

At number 9 we meet Tom Walker’s You and I, while Calvin Harris’ Giant drops to number 10.

See the list below:

10. CALVIN HARRIS & RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN – GIANT

9. TOM WALKER – JUST YOU AND I

8. HALSEY – WITHOUT ME

7. MEDUZA FT. GOODBOYS – PIECE OF YOUR HEART

6. ARIANA GRANDE – 7 RINGS

5. BILLIE ELISH – BAD GUY

4. POST MALONE – WOW

3. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

2. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD