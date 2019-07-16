International Music Chart : Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road continues to top the International music chart this week, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita follows behind at number 2.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy rises two spots to number 3, while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care drops two spots to number 4.

Khalid’s Talk rises one spot to number 5, while Ed Sheeran’s Beautiful People drops to number 6.

Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait drops one spot to number 7, while Post Malone’s Goodbyes featuring Young Thug debuts at number 8.

Lizzo debuts at number 9 with Truth Hurts, while Stormzy’s Crown leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. STORMZY – CROWN

9. LIZZO – TRUTH HURTS

8. POST MALONE FT. YOUNG THUG – GOODBYES

7. LEWIS CAPALDI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

6. ED SHEERAN FT. KHALID – BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

5. KHALID – TALK

4. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

3. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

2. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

1. LIL NAS X FT. BILLY RAY CYRUS – OLD TOWN ROAD