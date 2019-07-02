International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road continues to top the International music chart this week, while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care follows behind at number 2.

Taylor Swift’s You Need to Calm Down debuts at number 3, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita debuts at number 4.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy drops two spots to number 5, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop sits nicely at number 6.

Khalid’s Talk drops three spots to number 7, while Ed Sheeran’s Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock debuts at number 8.

At number 9 we meet, Stormzy’s Crown, while Jonas Brothers’ Sucker leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. JONAS BLUE – SUCKER

9. STORMZY – CROWN

8. ED SHEERAN FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER & PNB ROCK – CROSS ME

7. KHALID – TALK

6. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

5. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

4. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

3. TAYLOR SWIFT – YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

2. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD