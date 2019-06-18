International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road continues to top the International music chart this week, while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care follows behind at number 2.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy rises two spots to number 3, while Khalid’s Talk rises three spots to number 4.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops on spot to number 5, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop sits nicely at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Jonas Brothers’ Sucker, while Post Malone’s Wow rises two spots to number 8.

Lewis Calpadi’s Hold Me While You Wait repeaks at number 9, while Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

9. LEWIS CALPADI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

8. POST WOW MALONE – WOW

7. JONAS BLUE – SUCKER

6. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

4. KHALID – TALK

3. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

2. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD