International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

See the list below:

10. POST MALONE – WOW

9. MEDUZA FT. GOODBOYS – PIECE OF YOUR HEART

8. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

7. JONAS BLUE – SUCKER

6. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

4. KHALID – TALK

3. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

2. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD