International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care follows behind at number 2.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy rises two spots to number 3, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved rises to number 4.

Jonas Brothers’ Sucker drops two spots to number 5, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop sits nicely at number 6.

Khalid’s Talk debuts at number 7, while Post Malone’s Wow drops to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Meduza’s Piece of Yur Heart, while Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops two spots to number 10.

See the list below:

10. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

9. MEDUZA FT. GOODBOYS – PIECE OF YOUR HEART

8. POST MALONE – WOW

7. KHALID – TALK

6. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

5. JONAS BLUE – SUCKER

4. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

3. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

2. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD