International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care follows behind at number 2.

Jonas Brothers’ Sucker rises three spots to number 3, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved rises to number 4.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy rises five spots to number 5, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop drops four spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Post Malone’s Wow, while Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait drops one spot to number 8.

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops two spots to number 9, while Sam Smith’s Dancing With a Stranger re-peaks at number 10.

See the list below:

10. SAM SMITH -DANCING WITH A STRANGER

9. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

8. LEWIS CAPALDI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

7. POST MALONE – WOW

6. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

5. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

4. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

3. JONAS BROTHERS– SUCKER

2. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD