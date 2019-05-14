International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop debuts at number 2.

Taylor Swift’s Me! featuring Brendon Urie rises to number 3, while Post Malone’s Wow drops to number 4.

At number 5, we meet Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, while Jonas Brothers’ Sucker rises three spots to number 6.

Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait debuts at number 7, while Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops two spots to number 8.

Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings drops two spots to number 9, while Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy drops to number 10.

See the list below:

10. BILLIE ELISH – BAD GUY

9. ARIANA GRANDE – 7 RINGS

8. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

7. LEWIS CAPALDI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

6. JONAS BROTHERS– SUCKER

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

4. POST MALONE – WOW

3. TAYLOR SWIFT FT. BRENDON URIE – ME!

2. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD