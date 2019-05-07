International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop debuts at number 2.

Post Malone’s Wow drops to number 3, while Taylor Swift’s Me! featuring Brendon Urie debuts at number 4.

At number 5, we meet Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved rises one spot to number 6.

Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings drops one spot to number 7, while Meduza’s Piece of Your Heart featuring Goodboys drops four spots to number 8.

Jonas Brothers’ Sucker rises one spot to number 9, while Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy drops three spots to number 10.

See the list below:

10. BILLIE ELISH – BAD GUY

9. JONAS BROTHERS – SUCKER

8. MEDUZA FT. GOODBOYS – PIECE OF YOUR HEART

7. ARIANA GRANDE – 7 RINGS

6. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

5. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

4. TAYLOR SWIFT FT. BRENDON URIE – ME!

3. POST MALONE – WOW

2. STORMZY – VOSSI BOP

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD