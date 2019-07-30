International Music Chart : Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road continues to top the International music chart this week, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita follows behind at number 2.

See the list below:

10. POST MALONE FT. YOUNG THUG – GOODBYES

9. LEWIS CAPALDI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

8. LIZZO – TRUTH HURTS

7. KHALID – TALK

6. ED SHEERAN FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER & PNB – CROSS ME

5. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

4. ED SHEERAN FT. KHALID – BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

3. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

2. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

1. LIL NAS X FT. BILLY RAY CYRUS – OLD TOWN ROAD