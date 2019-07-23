International Music Chart : Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Leads

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road continues to top the International music chart this week, while Ed Sheeran’s Beautiful People follows behind at number 2.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy sits at number 3, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita drops two spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s Goodbyes featuring Young Thug rises three spots to number 5, while Ed Sheeran and Stormzy’s Take Me Back to London debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Khalid’s Talk, while Ed Sheeran’s Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PNB rises to number 8.

Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait drops two spots to number 9, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care drops six spots to number 10.

See the list below:

10. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER – I DON’T CARE

9. LEWIS CAPALDI – HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

8. ED SHEERAN FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER & PNB – CROSS ME

7. KHALID – TALK

6. ED SHEERAN FT. STORMZY – TAKE ME BACK TO LONDON

5. POST MALONE FT. YOUNG THUG – GOODBYES

4. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

3. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

2. ED SHEERAN FT. KHALID – BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

1. LIL NAS X FT. BILLY RAY CYRUS – OLD TOWN ROAD