International Music Chart: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Debuts

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road tops the International music chart this week, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved rises to number 2.

Post Malone’s Wow rises to number 3, while Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy sits at number 4.

Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings drops four spots to number 5, while Calvin Harris’ Giant sits at number 6.

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops two spots to number 7, while Tom Walker’s You and I sits at number 8.

Halsey’s Without Me drops two spots to number 9, while Meduza’s Piece of Your Heart featuring Goodboys debuts at number 10.

10. MEDUZA FT. GOODBOYS – PIECE OF YOUR HEART

9. HALSEY – WITHOUT ME

8. TOM WALKER – JUST YOU AND I

7. POST MALONE – WOW

6. CALVIN HARRIS & RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN – GIANT

5. ARIANA GRANDE – 7 RINGS

4. BILLIE EILISH – BAD GUY

3. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

2. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

1. LIL NAS X – OLD TOWN ROAD