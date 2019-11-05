International Music Chart: Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ Leads

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts drop two spots to number 3, while Regard’s Ride It follows behind at number 4.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita drops two spots to number 5 this week, while Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me debut at number 6.

Post Malone’s Circles follows at number 7, while Chris Brown’s No Guidance featuring Drake sits prettily at number 8.

At number 9 we meet, ED Sheeran’s South of the Border featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B, while Lil Nas X returns to the chart, at number 10, with Panini.

