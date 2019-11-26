International Music Chart: Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ Leads

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Post Malone’s Circles follows at number 3, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now sits at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita, while Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted repeaks at number 6.

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts rises to number 7, while Regard’s Ride It drops two spots to number 8.

Maroon 5’s Memories debuts at number 9, while Chris Brown’s No Guidance featuring Drake leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

9. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

8. REGARD – RIDE IT

7. LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL

6. BILLIE EILISH – EVERYTHING I WANTED

5. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

4. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

3. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

2. TONES X I – DANCE MONKEY

1. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED