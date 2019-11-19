International Music Chart: Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ Leads

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Post Malone’s Circles follows at number 3, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now sits at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita, while Regard’s Ride It drops to number 6.

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts rises two spots to number 7, while ED Sheeran’s South of the Border featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B follows at number 8.

Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me drops eight spots to number 9, while J Hus’s Must Be leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. J HUS – MUST BE

9. SELENA GOMEZ – LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME

8. ED SHEERAN FT. CAMILLA CABELLO & CARDI B – SOUTH OF THE BORDER

7. LIZZO – TRUTH HURTS

6. REGARD – RIDE IT

5. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

4. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

3. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

2. TONES X I – DANCE MONKEY

1. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED