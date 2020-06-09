International Music Chart: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me’ Tops

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s After Hours.

Meghan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyonce rises one spot to number 3, while DaBaby’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Ricch drops two spots to number 4.

Morrissey’s I’m Not a Dog on Chain debuts at number 5, while The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, while Doja Cat’s single, Say So, featuring Nicki Minaj, while Harry Style’s Fine Line follows prettily at number 8.

Drake’s Toosie Slide drops six spots to number 9, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

9. DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

8. HARRY STYLES – FINE LINE

7. DOJA CAT FT. NICKI MINAJ – SAY SO

6. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

5. MORRISSEY – I AM NOT A DOG ON A CHAIN

4. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

3. MEGHAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE REMIX

2. THE WEEKEND – AFTER HOURS

1. LADY GAGA X ARIANA GRANDE – RAIN ON ME

