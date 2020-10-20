International Music Chart: Jaw 685, Jason Derulo and BTS’s “Savage Love” Leads

Jaw 685, Jason Derulo and BTS’s Savage Love tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed at number 2 by 24Goldn’s Mood featuring Iann Dior.

BTS’ Dynamite drops two spots to number 3, while Headie One’s Ain’t It Different featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy rises to number 4.

Cardi B’s WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion drops one spot to number 5, while Internet Money’s Lemonade featuring Gunna and Don Toliver and Nav sits at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Paul Woolford and Diplo and Kareen Lomax’s Looking for Me, while Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk drops one spot to number 8.

Tate McRae’s Your Broke Me First debuts at number 9, while The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

9. TATE MCRAE – YOU BROKE ME FIRST

8. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

7. PAUL WOOLFORD X DIPLOX KAREEN LOMAX – LOOKING FOR ME

6. INTERNET MONEY FT. GUNNA X DON TOLIVER X NAV – LEMONADE

5. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

4. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

3. BTS – DYNAMITE

2. 24GOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

1. JAWSH 685, JASON DERULO X BTS – SAVAGE LOVE ( LAXED – SIREN BEAT) (BTS REMIX)

