International Music Chart: Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s ‘Savage Love’ Leads

Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Dababy’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich.

The Weeknd’s Blind Lights rises two spots to number 3, while Jack Harlow’s Whats Poppin featuring Dababy, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne drop to number 4.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me sits at number 5, while Meghan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyonce rises to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Topic’s Breaking Me featuring A7S, while Saint Jhn’s Roses rises one spot to number 8.

Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar rises to number 9, while Regard and Raye’s Secrets leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. REGARD X RAYE – SECRETS

9. HARRY STYLES – WATERMELON SUGAR

8. SAINT JHN – ROSES

7. TOPIC FT. ATS – BREAKING ME

6. MEGHAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE REMIX

5. LADY GAGA X ARIANA GRANDE – RAIN ON ME

4. JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ X LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN

3. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

2. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

1. JASON DERULO X JAWSH 685 – SAVAGE LOVE (LAXED SIREN BEAT)

