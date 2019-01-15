International Music Chart: Halsey’s “Without Me” Leads

Halsey’s Without Me tops the International music chart this week, while Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho follows behind at number 2.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next drops two spots to number 3, Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower rises one spot to number 4.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus rises two spots to number 5, while Sicko Mode by Travis Scott sits at to number 6.

Post Malone’s Wow debuts at number 7, while Panic at the Disco’s High Hopes sits at number 8.

Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille rises one spot to number 9, while Headie One’s 18 Hunna leads the chart from behind.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

10. HEADIE ONE FT. DAVE – 18 HUNNA

9. MARSHMELLO FT. BASTILLE – HAPPIER

8. PANIC! AT THE DISCO – HIGH HOPES

7. POST MALONE – WOW

6. TRAVIS SCOTT – SICKO MODE

5. MARK RONSON FT. MILEY CYRUS – NOTHING BREAKS LIKE A HEART

4. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

3. ARIANA GRANDE – THANK YOU, NEXT

2. AVA MAX – SWEET BUT PSYCHO

1. HALSEY – WITHOUT ME