International Music Chart: Halsey’s “Without Me” Leads

Halsey’s Without Me tops the International music chart this week, while Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings debuts at number 2.

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops two spots to number 3, while Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho follows behind at number 4.

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott rises to number 5, while Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger rises to number 6.

Panic at the Disco’s High Hopes rises to number 7, Post Malone’s Wow drops one spot to number 8.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next drops to number 9, while Calvin Harris and Rag ‘N’ Bone’s Giant debuts at number 10.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

10. CALVIN HARRIS & RAG ‘N’ BONE – GIANT

9. ARIANA GRANDE – THANK YOU, NEXT

8. POST MALONE – WOW

7. PANIC! AT THE DISCO – HIGH HOPES

6. SAM SMITH & NORMANI – DANCING WITH A STRANGER

5. TRAVIS SCOTT – SICKO MODE

4. AVA MAX – SWEET BUT PSYCHO

3. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

2. ARIANA GRANDE – 7 RINGS

1. HALSEY – WITHOUT ME