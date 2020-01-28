International Music Chart: Eminem’s ‘Godzilla’ Feat Juice WRLD Leads

Eminem’s Godzilla featuring the late Juice WRLD tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Roddy Ricch’s The Box.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake rises tot number 3, while Stormzy’s Own It featuring Ed Sheeran drops two spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s Circles continues to sit at number 5, while The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Maroon 5’s Memories drops four spots to number 7, while Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go rises two spots to number 8.

Selena Gomez’s Lose Me to Love Me repeaks at number 9, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

9. SELENA GOMEZ – LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME

8. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

7. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

6. THE WEEKND – BLINDING LIGHTS

5. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

4. STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN X BURNA BOY – OWN IT

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

2. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

1. EMINEM FT. JUICE WRLD – GODZILLA