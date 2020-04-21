International Music Chart: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Leads

Drake’s Toosie Slide tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Saint Jhn’s Roses rises two spots to number 3, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box drops two spots to number 4.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now follows at number 5, while her news single, Physical, follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake, while Joey Corry’s Lonely rises one spot to number 8.

Post Malone’s Circles drops to number 9, while Powfu’s Death Bed featuring Beabadoobee leads the chart form behind.

See the list below:

10. POWFU FT. BEABADOOBEE – DEATH BED

9. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

8. JOEL CORRY – LONELY

7. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

6. DUA LIPA – PHYSICAL

5. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

4. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

3. SAINT JHN – ROSES

2. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

1. DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

