International Music Chart: Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ Feat Nicki Minaj Tops

Doja Cat’s Say So featuring Nicki Minaj tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by DaBaby’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Ricch.

Drake’s Toosie Slide rises on spot to number 3, while Meghan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyonce rises on spot to number 4.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights drops two spot to number 5, while Doja Cat’s single, Say So, debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck With U, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box drops four spots to number 8.

Powfu’s Death Bed featuring Beabadoobee debuts at number 9, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

9. POWFU FT. BEABADOOBEE – DEATH BED

8. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

7. ARIANA GRANDE X JUSTIN BIEBER – STUCK ON YOU

6. DOJA CAT – SAY SO

5. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

4. MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCE – SAVAGE

3. DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

2. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

1. DOJA CAT FT. NICKI MINAJ – SAY SO

