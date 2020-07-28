International Music Chart: Dababy’s ‘Rockstar’ Feat. Roddy Rich Leads

Dababy’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Joel Corry’s Head and Heart featuring Mnek.

Juice Wrld and Marshmello’s Come and Go debuts at number 3, while Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love drops three spots to number 4.

Jack Harlow’s Whats Poppin featuring Dababy, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne drops to number 5, while The Weeknd’s Blind Lights drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me, Juice Wrld’s Wishing Well debuts at number 8.

Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar sits at number 9, while Meghan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyonce leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. MEGHAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE REMIX

9. HARRY STYLES – WATERMELON SUGAR

8. JUICE WRLD – WISHING WELL

7. LADY GAGA X ARIANA GRANDE – RAIN ON ME

6. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

5. JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ X LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN

4. JASON DERULO X JAWSH 685 – SAVAGE LOVE (LAXED SIREN BEAT)

3. JUICE WRLD X MARSHMELLO – COME & GO

2. JOEL CORRY FT. MNEK – HEAD & HEART

1. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

