International Music Chart: Cardi B’s “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion Leads

Cardi B’s WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed at number 2 by BTS’s Dynamite.

24Goldn’s Mood featuring Iann Dior continues to sit at number 3, while Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk follows behind at number 4.

Headie One’s Ain’t It Different featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy maintains its spot at number 5, while Dababy’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich continues to sit at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Nathan Dawe’s Lighter featuring KSI, while The Weeknd’s Blind Lights falls to number 8.

Paul Woolford and Diplo and Kareen Lomax’s Looking for Me debuts at number 9, while Harry Styles’s Watermelon Sugar leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. HARRY STYLES – WATERMELON SUGAR

9. PAUL WOOLFORD X DIPLO X KAREEN LOMAX – LOOKING FOR ME

8. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

7. NATHAN DAWE FT. KSI – LIGHTER

6. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

5. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

4. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

3. 24GOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

2. BTS – DYNAMITE

1. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

