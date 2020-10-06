International Music Chart: BTS’s “Dynamite” Re-Peaks

BTS tops this week’s International Music Chart with Dynamite, which is followed at number 2 by 24Goldn’s Mood featuring Iann Dior.

Cardi B’s WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion drops two spots to number 3, while Headie One’s Ain’t It Different featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy rises one spot to number 4.

Justin Bieber’s Holy featuring Chance the Rapper debuts at number 5, while Paul Woolford and Diplo and Kareen Lomax’s Looking for Me rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk, while Internet Money’s Lemonade featuring Gunna and Don Toliver and Nav follows behind at number 8.

Pop Smoke’s Mood Swings featuring Lil TJay debuts at number 9, while DaBaby’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

9. POP SMOKE FT. LIL TJAY – MOOD SWINGS

8. INTERNET MONEY FT. GUNNA X DON TOLIVER X NAV– LEMONADE

7. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

6. PAUL WOOLFORD X DIPLOX KAREEN LOMAX –LOOKING FOR ME

5. JUSTIN BIEBER FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – HOLY

4. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

3. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

2. 24GOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

1. BTS – DYNAMITE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

