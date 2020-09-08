International Music Chart: BTS’s “Dynamite” Leads

BTS’s Dynamite tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Cardi B’s WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Joel Corry’s Head and Heart featuring Mnek drops one spot to number 3, while Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk drops one spot to number 4.

Dawe’s Lighter featuring KSI rises three spots to number 5, while Dababy’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet The Weeknd’s Blind Lights, while Jack Harlow’s Whats Poppin featuring Dababy, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne follows meekly at number 8.

Headie One’s Ain’t It Different featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy sits at number 9, while at Harry Styles’s Watermelon Sugar leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. HARRY STYLES – WATERMELON SUGAR

9. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

8. JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ X LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

7. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

6. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

5. NATHAN DAWE FT. KSI – LIGHTER

4. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

3. JOEL CORRY FT. MNEK – HEAD & HEART

2. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

1. BTS – DYNAMITE

