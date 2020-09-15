International Music Chart: BTS’s “Dynamite” Leads

BTS’s Dynamite tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Cardi B’s WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

24Goldn’s Mood featuring Iann Dior debuts at number 3, while Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk drops one spot to number 4.

Headie One’s Ain’t It Different featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy rises to number 5, Dababy’s Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich continues to sit at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Dawe’s Lighter featuring KSI, while The Weeknd’s Blind Lights falls to number 8.

Pop Smoke’s Mood Swings featuring Lil TJay debuts at number 9, Harry Styles’s Watermelon Sugar leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. HARRY STYLES – WATERMELON SUGAR

9. POP SMOKE FT. LIL TJAY – MOOD SWINGS

8. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

7. NATHAN DAWE FT. KSI – LIGHTER

6. DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – ROCKSTAR

5. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

4. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

3. 24GOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

2. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

1. BTS – DYNAMITE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

