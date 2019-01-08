International Music Chart: Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Leads

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next tops the International music chart this week, while Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho rises one spot to number 2.

Halsey’s Without Me rises one spot to number 3, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas rises four spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower sits at number 5, while Sicko Mode by Travis Scott drops three spots to number 6.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus repeaks at number 7, Panic at the Disco’s High Hopes rises to number 8.

Post Malone’s Wow debuts at number 9, while Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille leads the chart from behind.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

10. MARSHMELLO FT. BASTILLE – HAPPIER

9. POST MALONE – WOW

8. PANIC! AT THE DISCO – HIGH HOPES

7. MARK RONSON FT. MILEY CYRUS – NOTHING BREAKS LIKE A HEART

6. TRAVIS SCOTT – SICKO MODE

5. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE – SUNFLOWER

4. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS

3. HALSEY – WITHOUT ME

2. AVA MAX – SWEET BUT PSYCHO

1. ARIANA GRANDE – THANK YOU, NEXT