International Music Chart: Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Leads

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next tops the International music chart this week, while Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho rises one spot to number 2.

Halsey’s Without Me rises one spot to number 3, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas rises four spots to number 4.

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott drops three spots to number 5, while Wham!’s Last Christmas debuts at number 6.

Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower debuts at number 7, while The Pogue’s Fairytale of New York debuts at number 8.

Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille drops four spots to number 9, while Panic at the Disco’s High Hopes drops to number 10.

See all the songs that made the list this week:

