International Music Chart: Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” Tops the Chart

Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings tops the International music chart this week, while Halsey’s Without Me follows behind at number 2.

Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho rises to number 3, while Post Malone’s and Swa Lee’s Sunflower drops one spot to number 4.

Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger rises to number 5, while Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next rises three spots to number 6.

Calvin Harris and Rag ‘N’ Bone’s Giant rises three spots to number 7, while Sicko Mode by Travis Scott drops four spots to number 8.

Post Malone’s Wow drops one spot to number 9, while Panic at the Disco’s High Hopes drops three spots to number 10.

