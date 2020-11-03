International Music Chart: 24KGoldn Ft. Iann Dior’s “Mood” Leads

24KGoldn’s Mood featuring Iann Dior tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Ariana Grande’s Positions.

Cardi B’s WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion rises two spots to number 3, while Internet Money’s Lemonade featuring Gunna and Don Toliver and Nav sits at number 4.

Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk rises two spots to number 5, while KSI, Craig David and Digital Farm’s Really Love debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, while Wes Nelson and Hardy Caprio’s See Nobody debuts at number 8.

Headie One’s Ain’t It Different featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy drops to number 9, while Tate McRae’s Your Broke Me First leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TATE MCRAE – YOU BROKE ME FIRST

9. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

8. WES NELSON X HARDY CAPRIO – SEE NOBODOY

7. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

6. KSI, CRAIG DAVID X DIGITAL FARM – REALLY LOVE

5. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

4. INTERNET MONEY FT. GUNNA X DON TOLIVER X NAV – LEMONADE

3. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

2. ARIANA GRANDE – POSITIONS

1. 24KGOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

