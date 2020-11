International Music Chart: 24KGoldn Ft. Iann Dior’s “Mood” Leads

24KGoldn’s Mood featuring Iann Dior tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Ariana Grande’s Positions.

Internet Money’s Lemonade featuring Gunna and Don Toliver and Nav rises one spot to number 3, while Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk rises one spot to number 4.

Little Mix’s Sweet Melody debuts at number 5, while The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights follows at number 6.

Wes Nelson and Hardy Caprio’s See Nobody rises one spot to number 7, while Gabby Barret’s I Hope featuring Charlie Puth sits at number 8.

At number 9 we meet Miley Cyrus’ Midnight Sky, while Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. JASON DERULO X JAWSH 685 – SAVAGE LOVE (LAXED – SIREN BEAT)

9. MILEY CYRUS – MIDNIGHT SKY

8. GABBY BARRETT FT. CHARLIE PUTH – I HOPE

7. WES NELSON X HARDY CAPRIO – SEE NOBODY

6. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

5. LITTLE MIX – SWEET MELODY

4. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

3. INTERNET MONEY FT. GUNNA X DON TOLIVER X NAV – LEMONADE

2. ARIANA GRANDE – POSTIONS

1. 24GOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

