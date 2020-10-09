International friendly: Algeria beat Nigeria 1-0

Bensebaini Rami’s early goal was enough to secure Algeria a 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly match played in Worthersee Stadium in Klangefurt, Austria, Friday.

Rami reacted quickest off his header which came off his own player from a corner-kick to slam into the net.

The reigning African champions Algeria made it two straight wins against the Super Eagles as both sides prepare for the commencement of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The game saw debutants Frank Onyeka and Zaidu Sanusi make the starting eleven for the Eagles, as well as Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma and Samson Tijani who made their debut in the second half.

Nigeria, depleted by injuries to a number of regulars, had their first chance of the game through Alex Iwobi who drove toward the Algerian area only to hit his shot just wide of the target.

Eagles coach Gernotn Rohr made a raft of changes and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho almost snatched a late equaliser but saw his effort from a free-kick sail wide.

The Eagles will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they take on Tunisia – 3-0 winners over Sudan – in another friendly on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

