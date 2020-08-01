Inter to hook Messi on 4-year deal worth £235million

Italian giants Inter Milan are reportedly set to offer Lionel Messi the most audacious deal in the history of football to prise him away from Barcelona.

The Argentine forward, 33, has not signed a new deal at Barcelona and is able to walk away for free next summer, and Inter are ready to come in with an astonishingly lucrative deal.

According to Italian publication La Gazetta Dello Sport, Inter will offer Messi an incredible deal with a collective salary of £235million over a four-year contract that would see him earn £60m per year to continue playing through to the age of 38.

If the deal goes through, Lionel Messi will link up with his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A, who is with Juventus and will overtake the Portuguese star as the league’s top earner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was making £27.3m per year at Juve, before accepting pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Inter coach Antonio Conte recently admitted that signing the six-time ballon d’Or winner from Barca will be harder than moving Milan’s famous Duomo.

Fingers crossed on this one…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

