Inter set to dump Moses next season

Italian giants Inter Milan do not want to pay €12 million to sign Nigerian International Victor Moses on a permanent basis from Chelsea according to a report from Italian news outlet CalcioMercato.com.

Moses, 29, joined former coach Antonio Conte at Inter on a six month loan deal in January and as part of that deal the Nerazzurri obtained an option to buy at €12 million.

The Nerazurri could still keep Moses with the club but only if they are to receive a discount from Chelsea.

If Inter do not sign Moses on a permanent basis they will look to add another player to compete with Antonio Candreva for the right wing back slot.

Moses has found playing time hard to come by since his switch from Fenerbahce, with just the one assist to his name so far in the derby against Milan.

Whilst Moses is facing an uncertain future with the Nerazzurri, one player who is not is Ashley Young.

Young arrived on a six month deal back in January and having impressed, Inter are to take up their option to extend his contract by a season.

