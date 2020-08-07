Inter Milan complete Sanchez’s move from United

Italian giants Inter Milan have completed the permanent signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a three-year deal.

Sanchez, 31, joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan in August 2019, and scored four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Inter expect to have him available for the Europa League ‘final eight’ in Germany after beating Getafe on Wednesday.

“We have agreed [the deal],” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT Sport on Wednesday after his side also reached the quarter-finals with a win over LASK.

“He has enjoyed his time there. He is a top player but for whatever reason we didn’t see the best of him. He is a top professional and we wish him all the best.”

In an ill-fated move, Sanchez played 45 games for United after joining from Arsenal in 2018, scoring five goals.

He becomes the third player to join Inter from United in the past 12 months, with striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Ashley Young having made similar switches.

While details of the deal remain unclear, it is understood that the Chile international received a £9m payoff from United to agree to the deal.

