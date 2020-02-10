Inter edge Milan in thrilling derby to move top

Inter Milan moved top of Serie A on Sunday after storming back from two goals down to snatch a 4-2 win over neighbours AC Milan in a pulsating derby at the San Siro.

Inter pull level on 54 points with Juventus, who lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona on Saturday, but are ahead of the champions on goal difference thanks to an exhilerating second half turnaround after Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put the Rossonerri 2-0 up at the break.

Milan had dominated the first half with Inter struggling to deal with Ibrahimovic, who soared above Diego Godin before knocking down for Rebic to tap the opener past Daniele Padelli.

Stefan De Vrij blocked another cross to deny Rebic a second tap in but Franck Kessie flicked on for a waiting Ibrahimovic to turn in the second.

The comeback began five minutes after the break when Brozovic lashed home a stunning volley and two minutes later Mattias Vecino finshed off an Alexis Sanchez cutback to level the scores.

De Vrij put Inter deservedly ahead with a superb diving header with 20 minutes to go, and after Ibrahimovic hit the post for Milan Romelu Lukaku then headed home substitute Victor Moses’ cross three minutes into injury time to maintain Inter’s charge for a first Serie A title in a decade.

Milan’s collapse means they missed the chance to move into the Europa League places and sit 10th.