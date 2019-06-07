Instagram Unveils Lyrics to Music Feature

In another new adjustment to its features, Instagram has just become that bit cooler after it unveiled a new app that allows users add lyrics to the music in their stories.

The photo and video sharing platform announced the latest tweak to their app Thursday (June 6.)

To use this feature, Instagram tells users to add a music sticker to their Story content, then search for a song in the app’s audio library.

Assuming lyrics are available for the song the user selected, they’ll have the option of adding them.

As usual, Instagram enables users to adjust the lyrics design, edit which words appear in the Story, and change the font.

When one of the user’s followers watches the Story content, the lyrics will automatically start to play with the song, enabling them to sing along to the audio.

Tapping the lyrics presented in a Story takes the viewer to a portal with more info about the artist and the option to listen to a larger portion of the song.

There is a catch however…as the lyrics option is only available to all users in regions where the music stickers are supported.

The feature arrives alongside the newly launched text feature on TikTok, which now enables users to add their own text to content directly within the app.

Watch a demo of the new feature below: