Instagram Mimicry Group, ‘Ikorodu Bois’ Receive Invitation to Premier of Extraction 2

Ikorodu bois will be front and center at the premier of ‘Extraction 2’.

The Instagram mimicry group who have gained international recognition by recreating scenes/videos of celebrities using everyday materials/props received a personal invitation from the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joseph Russo, (directors of the action packed Chris Hemsworth flick).

Their video which now has over 6 million views was also shared by the lead star, Chris Hemsworth on Twitter.

Ikorodu Bois brilliantly recreated the trailer of Extraction, complete with all the stunts, tagging Chris Hemsworth and others. This got to the attention of the Russo Brothers who slid into the comment section under the post with a personal invitation to Hollywood for the three brothers.

From Ikorodu to the world folks, Hollywood is waiting!

