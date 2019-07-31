Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova Found Dead in Suitcase

Ekaterina Karaglanova was found dead on July 26 and stuffed inside a suitcase in her apartment.
The Instagram influencer who gained nearly 90,000 follows by posting photos of herself traveling had just earned a degree from a Moscow medical school and gearing up for a trip to celebrate her 25th birthday.
Now, Variety reports that the Russian Instagrammer’s parents gained access to her apartment after Karaglanova failed to respond to them. They found their daughter in a suitcase with her throat slashed. Police claim they saw no signs of struggle and that no weapon was found at the scene.
Karaglanova’s final Instagram post was a shot of her at a resort in Corfu, which she used to share her preferred method of travel.
Привет, Москва! 👋🏾 Вот и подошла к концу наша короткая, но очень весёлая поездка на Корфу. Было очень кстати на несколько деньков сбежать от проливных дождей и холода к Ионическому морю. Вообще, если честно, не люблю долгий отдых. Путешествую часто, но в каждой стране провожу не более чем 3-5 дней. Самое длительное путешествие за всю жизнь было в Израиль с семьей , когда мне было лет 14. Мы тогда ездили в гости на целый месяц, объехали всю страну. Сейчас же предпочитаю путешествовать очень часто, но коротко, учеба и работа не отпускают. Зато впечатления от таких коротких поездок остаются самые яркие 💥 Детально помню каждый свой трип, все красивые места, смешные истории. В голове ничего не смешалось, как думают многие .😅 С каждой страной связано что-то своё 🌎 Расскажите про свои самые яркие путешествия, как вы обычно любите отдыхать? #traveler#travelife#travelove#luxurytravel#travelgirl#traveltheworld#traveladdicted#traveladdict#travelblog#travelgoals#agentprovocatuer#travelpost#travelgrams#styleblogger#travelwithme#style#styles#outfit#Kati_travels#korfu#korfuisland#travelgirl#teavelgirlsgo
“I travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days. The longest trip in my life was to Israel with my family, when I was 14 years old,” she said. “We then went on a visit for a whole month, toured the whole country. Now I prefer to travel very often, but shortly.”
Investigators reportedly believe jealousy from a former partner might have led to Karaglanova’s death. They have not named a suspect.