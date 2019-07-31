Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova Found Dead in Suitcase

Ekaterina Karaglanova was found dead on July 26 and stuffed inside a suitcase in her apartment.

The Instagram influencer who gained nearly 90,000 follows by posting photos of herself traveling had just earned a degree from a Moscow medical school and gearing up for a trip to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Now, Variety reports that the Russian Instagrammer’s parents gained access to her apartment after Karaglanova failed to respond to them. They found their daughter in a suitcase with her throat slashed. Police claim they saw no signs of struggle and that no weapon was found at the scene.

Karaglanova’s final Instagram post was a shot of her at a resort in Corfu, which she used to share her preferred method of travel.

“I travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days. The longest trip in my life was to Israel with my family, when I was 14 years old,” she said. “We then went on a visit for a whole month, toured the whole country. Now I prefer to travel very often, but shortly.”

Investigators reportedly believe jealousy from a former partner might have led to Karaglanova’s death. They have not named a suspect.