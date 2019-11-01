Instagram Designers Accuse #BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor of Fraud

Some designers have taken to their Instagram to call out Big Brother Naija’s Cindy Okafor of breaching their agreements.

It all started after Cindy showed off some dresses without tagging the makers. of her outfits. It wasn’t long before one designer, Be Unique, called her out, and another claimed that the reality TV star blocked her on Instagram after breaching their agreement.

Things quickly escalate as more designers troupe out with new accusations.

See the post below:

Cindy had yet to speak about this as at press time.

