Instagram Deletes Madonna’s Post praising Nigerian Born US Based Doctor omOvee Covid-19 Cure

An Instagram post made by Madonna praising Dr. Stella Immanuel over claims that hydroxychloroquine works in curing Covid-19 has been yanked off her page.

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker had shared the video where the Nigerian Born, US based doctor claimed to have treated about 150 Covid-19 patients successfully using a combination of hydroxychloroquine (an antimalaria drug), Zinc and Zithromax (an anti-bacterial drug).

Instagram flagged the post on Tuesday night, July 29 for misinformation after the Pop queen posted it writing;

“The Truth will set us all Free. But some people dont want to don’t the truth.’

‘”Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and has been available for months.

“They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker.

“This woman is my hero thank you Stella Immanuel.”.

Dr. Stella Immanuel had also accused her colleagues, public figures, and pharmaceutical companies of cover-up in other to make money.

The post appeared blurred with a warning over the video: “False Information” before the video could be viewed on her channel, adding it was ‘Reviewed by independent fact-checkers’. The video has however been taken off her page.

