Instagram Comedian, Oluwadolarz Welcomes Child

Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde aka Oluwadolarz has welcomed a baby.

The Instagram comedian shared the news of the arrival of his little one on Instagram by posting a picture.

Oluwadolarz revealed the child who made a grand entrance to the world on Thursday, October 2020, is the reason why he has been on protest grounds for the #EndSARS campaign and a better Nigeria overall.

The skit maker captioned the shot of the newborn;

“A reason I have been on the protest ground for a better Nigeria. Welcome home (22/10/2020)

Congratulations to him!

